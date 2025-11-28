Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Twin City Thunderbirds: November 28

Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks dropped their third straight to the Binghamton Black Bears on Wednesday, losing 6-3 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and falling to 4-8-2-1 on the season. Binghamton forwards CJ Stubbs and Austin D'Orazio led the way for the two-time defending champions, each contributing hat tricks in the effort.

After Hat Tricks defenseman Ian Tookenay took a boarding penalty, Stubbs cashed in on the power-play opportunity to open the scoring late in the first period to make it 1-0 Black Bears.

Danbury responded in the second. Hat Tricks rookie Anton Rubtsov set up Drew Welsch to tie the game - his third goal in three games against Binghamton. Moments later, Welsch found the net again, beating Black Bears goalie Connor McAnanama to give the Hat Tricks their first lead, 2-1.

Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz added to the lead in the same period with a back-door finish to make it 3-1, with Welsch adding an assist for his third point of the night.

The Black Bears answered with a surge of their own. D'Orazio cut Danbury's lead to 3-2 with a shot from the point, then evened the game up 3-3 five minutes later with a tip-in. Stubbs returned to the scoresheet in the second frame, netting a rebound for his second of the night to give Binghamton the lead 4-3.

The Black Bears kept momentum in the final period and wouldn't let it go. Stubbs completed the hat trick with a snapshot that beat Danbury goalie Frankie McClendon, and D'Orazio followed on the man advantage with a goal to cap a five-point night and earn his first professional hat trick.

Here are observations from the game.

A period split in two

For most of the season series between these two teams, the Black Bears have been in control. Binghamton is 5-0 against the Hat Tricks through November and has outscored them 26-10 in that span.

Has Danbury shown glimpses of what could be on certain plays and shifts? Sure, but no stretch of play against the FPHL's top team was as convincing as the first half of Wednesday's second period.

Binghamton held a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission, but Danbury responded with one of the most productive half-periods of the season. Early in the frame, Welsch's two goals - a backhand tap-in and a high wrist shot - gave the Hat Tricks their first lead of the season against the Black Bears.

Rookie Anton Rubtsov also added two assists, showing some chemistry developing between him and his new line. Ruiz followed with a back-door goal to make it 3-1 midway through the frame.

But the Black Bears roared back, taking control of the second half of the period. D'Orazio scored twice, and Stubbs added his second of the game to put the Black Bears ahead 4-3 before the period ended. Each added a goal in the third to seal the 6-3 final.

But that one showed their potential

With that 6-3 final in mind, there is a silver lining. The first eight minutes and 16 seconds of the second period were some of the most productive hockey the Hat Tricks have played, and it's encouraging given the opponent.

The Black Bears are 13-2, with an 84.4% winning percentage and sit atop the FPHL standings with 38 points - eight more than the second-place Port Huron Prowlers, who have 30.

Coming off two championships, they are without a doubt the top team, and Danbury, even for a brief moment, showed some potential to be a team that makes you pay for mistakes and keeps the pressure on.

The Hat Tricks couldn't sustain the surge, but the second-period burst was a glimpse of what this roster is capable of playing effectively.

Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the teams since February 2024, when the then-Carolina Thunderbirds swept Danbury with a 3-2 overtime win on Feb. 2 and a 4-3 victory on Feb.3

Both teams currently sit in fifth place in their respective divisions, with the Hat Tricks at 4-8-2-1 for 16 points and the Thunderbirds at 4-8 for 12 points.

About the Thunderbirds

Twin City currently sits at fifth place in the Continental Division standings with a 4-8 record for 12 points, ten behind the fourth-place Pee Dee IceCats (22). The Thunderbirds' matchup with the Hat Tricks will be their fourth meeting with an Empire Division team, the first not named the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

In non-division games this season, Twin City is 1-2, losing the first two matchups with the Bobcats by a combined score of 11-4 before winning the third meeting, 3-1, on Nov. 15.

Forward Kalib Ford leads the team with 19 points and is tied with forward Zack White for goals (8) and tied with forward Roman Kraemer for second in assists (11).

Hat Tricks Headlines

Josh Labelle's return

Friday's game marks Josh Labelle's return to Danbury for the first time since being traded on Nov. 14 for financial considerations.

Labelle, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Hat Tricks after being acquired from the Columbus River Dragons. In 10 games this season for Danbury, he recorded 15 points on two goals and 13 assists.

He also enjoyed a career-best 2024-25 campaign, playing all 56 games and setting personal highs with 10 goals, 38 assists, and 48 points, earning the team's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Since joining Twin City, Labelle has already made his mark, scoring a goal in two games against the Pee Dee IceCats. His 16 points this season place him second on the Thunderbirds' roster.

Non-division test

Friday's game gives the Hat Tricks a chance to build on a glimpse of their potential. Against Binghamton on Wednesday, Danbury played a strong first half of the second period, keeping pace with a team that has nine more points than the top club in the Continental Division.

Friday's game gives the Hat Tricks a chance to build on a glimpse of their potential. Against Binghamton on Wednesday, Danbury played a strong first half of the second period, keeping pace with a team that has nine more points than the top club in the Continental Division.

Facing the Continental Division's Twin City in their first non-Empire Division game of the season offers another measure of how the Hat Tricks match up against competition beyond their usual slate.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Nov. 28 (7:30 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Twin City Thunderbirds for Real Estate Night and Rec Department Night. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT, and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere, and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses, and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.