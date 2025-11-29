Columbus Tops Pee Dee 3-1
Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
FLORENCE, SC - Mike Winn scored with just under a minute remaining in regulation to break a 1-1 tie and send the Columbus River Dragons to a 3-1 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday night at Florence Center.
After a scoreless first period, Dominiks Marcinkevics scored his his ninth goal of the season at 4:17 of the second period from Dennis Zaichyk to give the IceCats the lead.
Pee Dee would go on to hit both a goal post and crossbar in the period, and the game remained tied until Ryan Hunter scored a power play goal at 14:52 to knot the game at one after 40 minutes.
After Winn's goal, Kyle Moore recorded an empty netter for the 3-1 final.
Ricardo Gonzalez was outstanding in net for Pee Dee, recording 28 saves in taking the loss. Tyler Roy made 41 saves to earn the win for Columbus.
The same two teams go back at it Saturday night at 7:15 pm, with tickets on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Thunderbirds Drop One-Goal Game in Danbury - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Late Goal the Difference in Tight Game with Pee Dee - Columbus River Dragons
- Sirota Scores GWG in 1st Game Back - Binghamton Black Bears
- Bobcats Slam Sentinels 7-4 in First-Ever Matchup - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Columbus Tops Pee Dee 3-1 - Pee Dee IceCats
- Hat Tricks Break Four Game Losing Streak in 4-3 Win over the Twin City Thunderbirds - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Twin City Thunderbirds: November 28 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Road Game in Danbury - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pee Dee IceCats Stories
- Columbus Tops Pee Dee 3-1
- IceCats Top Bobcats 4-1
- IceCats Complete Zaichyk Trade with Sentinels
- IceCats Earn Weekend Split with 6-2 Win
- IceCats Add Scoring with Zaichik