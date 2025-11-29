Columbus Tops Pee Dee 3-1

Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Mike Winn scored with just under a minute remaining in regulation to break a 1-1 tie and send the Columbus River Dragons to a 3-1 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday night at Florence Center.

After a scoreless first period, Dominiks Marcinkevics scored his his ninth goal of the season at 4:17 of the second period from Dennis Zaichyk to give the IceCats the lead.

Pee Dee would go on to hit both a goal post and crossbar in the period, and the game remained tied until Ryan Hunter scored a power play goal at 14:52 to knot the game at one after 40 minutes.

After Winn's goal, Kyle Moore recorded an empty netter for the 3-1 final.

Ricardo Gonzalez was outstanding in net for Pee Dee, recording 28 saves in taking the loss. Tyler Roy made 41 saves to earn the win for Columbus.

The same two teams go back at it Saturday night at 7:15 pm, with tickets on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







