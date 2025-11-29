Bobcats Slam Sentinels 7-4 in First-Ever Matchup

Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, IN - The Blue Ridge Bobcats defeated the Indiana Sentinels in the inaugural meeting between the two franchises by the final score of 7-4 before a Black Friday crowd of nearly 1,000 at the Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

Kyle Hetizner started the scoring early in his return to the Blue Ridge lineup, redirecting a wrist shot from the near point by Filip Hlavac past Sentinels netminder John Werber less than two minutes into the contest for the only goal of the opening frame.

The middle frame filled the scoresheet, with seven combined goals between the two squads. The Bobcats began the second period barrage less than a minute into it, as Brandon Reller powered down the wing and sniped a shot far side top corner past Werber to make it 2-0. Maximus Marek-Tortorella struck at the 2:10 mark to make it a 2-1 game. 34 seconds after that, Robin Eriksson backhanded home his first goal as a Bobcat to temporarily restore the two goal lead, before Marek-Tortorella struck again at 6:18. Bohdan Zinchenko tied the game at 3 at the 11:36 mark of the second, but that's as close as Indiana would get the rest of the night.

2 goals in 63 seconds down the stretch of the middle frame pole vaulted the Bobcats to victory, as Justin Daly and Carson Andreoli converted on their respective chances to give the Bobcats a 5-3 lead after 40 minutes.

Ashton Collazo scored for Indiana in the third, but was sandwiched between game-sealing goals for the Bobcats from Milan Breczko and Heitzner's second of the night, this time on the power play.

Hunter Virostek earned third star honors for a 33 save performance in goal. Daly's goal and assist earned him second star, and Reller's monster 4 point effort (1G, 3A) earned him first star.

Both teams rematch tomorrow night at 7:30 PM EST.







