Sirota Scores GWG in 1st Game Back

Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves for the fifth time this season 4-1 on Friday night. Zac Sirota scored the game-winning goal in his first game back off the injured reserve.

Up in a snowstorm in the north county, Binghamton's special teams were red-hot. At 11:29 of the first period, Austin Thompson scored a short-handed goal putting the Black Bears up 1-0. Thompson's goal was his sixth career short-handed marker, and he is now second all-time in franchise history in that category. Binghamton was up by one after the first period.

Watertown struck in the second. Steven Klinck found an equalizer goal tying the game at 1-1 but after that, the Wolves couldn't find another goal. The game remained tied for exactly five minutes until Zac Sirota scored the go-ahead goal. Sirota had not played since October 17th and now scored in his first game back. Plus, CJ Stubbs continued his hot-streak scoring another power play goal for Binghamton, giving them a two-goal cushion. The Black Bears lead was 3-1 after forty.

Binghamton added one more goal for good measure as Nick Swain collected his second of the season at 12:49. Sirota picked up an assist to cap off a two-point night, Ivan Bondarenko finished with two assists, as did Emerson Emery. Dominik Tmej made 30 saves earning his fourth victory of the season. Binghamton wins on the road 4-1.

