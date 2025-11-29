Prowlers Pull Away, End Scarecrows' Streak

The Port Huron Prowlers pulled away in the third period to take a 5-1 win over the Topeka Scarecrows on November 28. Three third-period goals put the game away for Port Huron and ended Topeka's four-game win streak.

"I thought our energy and intensity were good right from the very beginning," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We talked about a couple of things we could exploit in the offensive zone and we did that really well. I thought we could have had a couple of more goals, the puck just stayed out.

Early in the opening period, the Prowlers got on the board first. Ben Brockway sent a shot on net that was stopped by Sammy Bernard. He left a juicy rebound that Connor Bizal put home for his first pro goal.

"We never prioritize points here and he's a very selfless kid," Paulin said. "I know it's probably weighing on him a little bit, huge relief for him. He's been working very hard, coming out to all the goalie skates, skating all the time, studying the game. He knew what to do with that puck, battled it into the net. He had a fantastic game all night."

A few minutes later, Connor Lind took a back-door feed and tied the game on the power play.

That 1-1 score held until the final seconds of the middle frame. Bobby Price cut in and ripped the puck top corner over Bernard's blocker to give Port Huron back the lead.

In the third, Luke James sent a back-door pass to Austin Fetterly who tapped in the 3-1 goal. Late in the game, Fetterly floated a shot that Arttu Heikkilä tipped home. Blake Anderson put the cherry on top with a bar-down rip.

The game ended with a melee at center ice and Paulin and Topeka head coach Robbie Nichols had to be separated.

"I think we got in their heads a little bit playing our game," Fetterly said. "We play a hard game to play against and it's frustrating. It shows when their coach starts yelling at our bench. I thought we played a pretty clean game. It's very frustrating to play against us when we play the way we're supposed to."

Alex Johnson led the way with four assists while Heikkilä, Fetterly and Price each added an assist to their goals. Reid Cooper made 20 saves (according to in-arena shot clock) in his league-leading ninth win of the year.

Bernard took the loss with 32 saves, according to the in-arena shot counter.

Game Two of the three-game set is Saturday, November 29 at 8:05 P.M. eastern and will be streamed live on the PHP Network.







