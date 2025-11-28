Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Road Game in Danbury

Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY, CT. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set for tonight's road game against the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Tonight's game is the only scheduled meeting of the season between the Thunderbirds and the Hat Tricks. Puck drop for the matchup is set for 7:30pm ET.

Twin City (4-8-0) enters tonight's road game against Danbury after splitting home games last weekend against the Pee Dee IceCats. Zach White (3), Jan Salak, Jon Buttitta, Josh Labelle, and Roman Kraemer each scored goals for the Thunderbirds during last weekend's two -game series against the IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Boris Babik collected the win in goal for Twin City during Friday night's game, and Dysen Skinner dropped the game in net on Saturday night.

Tonight's battle between the Th underbirds and the Hat Tricks is the first meeting between the two franchises in 664 days. Twin City did not play Danbury last season, but defeated the Hat Tricks by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena in the most recent matchup between the two organizations. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through the opening twelve games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (8), Zach White (8), and Roman Kraemer (4).

Danbury (5-8-2) is set for tonight's home game against Twin City after traveling to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Binghamton Black Bears. The Hat Tricks dropped the game by a final score of 6-2, and were outshot 52-28 in the matchup. Drew Welsch scored two goals, and Jonny Ruiz scored once for Danbury during the loss. Frankie McClendon made 46 saves on 52 shots during the matchup. Scoring leaders for the Hat Tricks entering tonight's home game against the Thunderbirds include Alexander Legkov (11), Drew Welsch (8), and Austan Bellefeuille (6). The Hat Tricks look to avoid dropping four consecutive games in tonight's home matchup against the Thunderbirds. Danbury will return to action tomorrow night in a road game against the Watertown Wolves.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







