Hat Tricks Break Four Game Losing Streak in 4-3 Win over the Twin City Thunderbirds

Published on November 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY- The Hat Tricks broke their four-game loss streak on a Black Friday matchup against the Twin City Thunderbirds. After getting one on the board only two minutes into the first, Hat Tricks remained on top throughout all 60 minutes of play.

Danbury opened the scoring early. Just under three minutes into the first period, Captain Jonny Ruiz slid one past netminder Dysen Skinner off the sticks of Kayden Fennell and Vadim Frolov to give the Hat Tricks an early lead.

Rookie Alexander Legkov gained his twelfth of the season with a backhand shot at 6:09, assisted by Dimitri Christou. The Thunderbirds responded with just over ten minutes to play in the first period after forward Zach White shot one just out of reach of Sebastian Resar for his ninth of the season at 9:34.

After a slow start to the second frame, Vadim Frolov scored one with a wrap-around goal from Skinner's left to put the Hat Tricks up 3-1 at 6:40, giving him his first of the season after his return to Danbury.

Not willing to stop there, Noah Robinson sent one home at 17:45 off of a slapshot from Genaro Fronduto at the front of the net for his fourth of the season. The Thunderbirds responded late with a goal from Jan Salak at 19:05 to end the period 4-2.

Hat Tricks began the third frame with a man advantage after Zach White received a penalty for hooking late in the second period; however, they found themselves fighting a Thunderbirds power play down two men at 6:21. Prevailing after a two-man disadvantage, the game remained 4-2.

After a scoreless first ten minutes of the final period, Kalib Ford roofed one in just over Resar's top corner to make this a one-goal game at 10:08. Danbury kept it at 4-3, to give them their 5th regulation win of the season.

Despite the Thunderbirds outshooting the Hat Tricks, Sebastian Resar made an impressive 28 out of 31 saves between the pipes.

The Hat Tricks look for their second win in a row on the road while they visit the Watertown Wolves Saturday, November 29th. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Nov. 29 (7:30 p.m.) at the Watertown Municipal Arena in Watertown, NY, against the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.