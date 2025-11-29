Late Goal the Difference in Tight Game with Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 3-1 on Friday night at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina.

Tyler Roy was in net for the River Dragons, while Ricardo Gonzalez received the start for Pee Dee.

After a back-and-forth opening period, the two teams went to the locker room with the score unchanged from the start of the game at 0-0.

At 5:53 of the second stanza, Dominiks Marcinkevics put forth an outstanding individual effort, sniping a shot past Tyler Roy, putting the IceCats ahead, 1-0.

Up against the 92 percent efficient penalty kill of the IceCats, Ryan Hunteer didn't waste any time blasting a puck home, assisted by Josh Colten and Tyler Barrow. The goal for Hunter makes it seven games in a row with a tally for #88, and the assist for Barrow marked an 11-game point streak for the forward out of Massapequa, New York.

In the third period, with the game tied, the River Dragons jumped in front late. Mike Winn, with just 56 seconds left in regulation time, picked the perfect moment for his first goal in a River Dragons sweater.

Kyle Moore iced the game shortly thereafter with an empty-net tally from the neutral zone.

"I thought we struggled to get anything going early," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We played too much turnover hockey in the first and part of the second. In the third we finally settled in, played our game, and cleaned things up. Tyler Roy made some unbelievable saves early, and we got a nice power-play goal to tie it. Then Mike Winn gets the game-winner on a shot you don't really expect to go in. I'm really proud of the guys for sticking with it after the trip and finding a way to get the win."

Tyler Roy earned the win in net for the River Dragons, making 41 saves on 42 shots. On the other end of the sheet, Ricardo Gonzalez made 28 saves for the IceCats.







