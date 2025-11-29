Thunderbirds Drop One-Goal Game in Danbury

DANBURY, CT - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a one-goal game Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena in a battle against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The Thunderbirds outshot the Hat Tricks by a final margin of 31-29, but dropped the battle by a final score of 4-3. Zach White, Jan Salak, and Gus Ford scored for Twin City in the loss. The Thunderbirds will return to action tomorrow night with another road game against the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

Jonny Ruiz opened the scoring during Friday night's battle with a goal less than three minutes into the opening period. The goal gave the Hat Tricks a 1-0 advantage in the matchup. Kadyn Fennell and Vadim Frolov each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Alexander Legov scored another goal for Danbury just over six minutes into the matchup to give the Hat Tricks a 2-0 lead. Demitris Christou notched an assist on the scoring play. Zach White put the Thunderbirds on the scoreboard with his ninth goal of the season at 9:34 of the 1st period. Gus Ford recorded an assist on White's goal. Twin City was outshot by a 13-11 margin during the 1st period, and entered the middle period trailing by a goal.

Vadim Frolov gave the Hat Tricks a 3-1 lead in the game with a goal scored at 6:40 of the 2nd period. Jonny Ruiz and Anton Rubtsov each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Noah Robinson netted a goal with less than three minutes to play in the period to increase Danbury's lead to three goals. Genaro Fronduto and Alexander Legkov each notched an assist on the goal. The final goal of Friday's 2nd period was scored by Jan Salak with less than a minute to play. Salak's goal was assisted by Gus Ford and Cade Hanley, and was the 150th scoring play of his FPHL career. The Thunderbirds outshot the Hat Tricks 11-9 during the 2nd period, but trailed 4-2 entering Friday's 3rd period.

Gus Ford scored the only goal of Friday's final period, and brought Twin City within one goal of Danbury's lead. Ford's goal was scored even-strength. The Thunderbirds dropped the game by a final score of 4-3.

Dysen Skinner dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 25-save-on-29-shot effort. Sebastian Resar recorded the win in net for the Hat Tricks after making 28 saves during the matchup.







