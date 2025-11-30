Zydeco Take Black Friday Battle

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge, LA - The Breakers hit the road Friday to kick off a home and home set with the Baton Rouge Zydeco hopeful to get back in the win column. Fueled by 6 different scorers, the Zydeco's 4 goal second period flurry put the game away early as the Breakers dropped their 7th straight.

In a battle of the 6th and 7th teams in the Continental Division, 3 valuable points were on the table entering the action. Both teams came out with an edge, trading pairs of minutes with full pressure in each respective offensive zone. The Breakers were the more physical team early on, with many players stepping out of their comfort zone to finish checks. At 6:12, Baton Rouge threw the first punch. The Breakers were out of position with the puck on the far side, and when it eventually spit out to the open ice, Dmitry Kuznetsov had room to glide in and beat Rosenzweig with a stick-side wrister untouched. Just over 2 minutes later, Richard Durina deflected home a Kim Miettinen shot from the point for his first professional goal to double the lead at 2-0. Playing from behind, the Breakers were forced to regroup. Inside the final 5 minutes, Curtis Hansen drew a call to put his squad on the man-advantage. With an established zone, Cole Crowder fired a low angle shot with purpose that forced a rebound to the slot that Khaden Henry hammered home to put the visitors on the board at 2-1. Through 20 minutes, the bottom of the division battle finished with the Zydeco up 2-1 while also leading in shots 16-11.

The second period is where things got out of hand. As has been their kryptonite all season long, the Breakers gave up a 4-goal flurry in just 5 minutes and 13 seconds. At 3:17, Scott Shorrock potted his 5th of the year from the far circle off a difficult deflection for Rosenzweig to adjust to. At 4:50, Austin Weber tapped home a 2-on-1 with a full diving extension to push the lead to 4-1. Then at 6:51, Nick Ketola fired a shot from the point through all kinds of bodies that barely snuck through the Breakers netminder to make it 5-1 on the powerplay. To close out the run, Jake Cox added an exclamation point with a tip from just outside the crease to make it 6-1. Frustrated beyond words, Rosenzweig was lifted allowing Garrett Johnson to see his first action of the season. By the time the Zydeco rattled off 4 straight, the Breakers had yet to record a shot in the middle chapter. Blood began to boil and the Breakers began to play very aggressive, forcing some petty penalties that made their already egregious deficit seem insurmountable. The silver lining came towards the end of the frame, with Dylan Infantino forcing a turnover on the wall while shorthanded and feeding the puck to Carter Thornton who finished on the backhand for his first tuck with his new club and the first shorthanded mark in franchise history. As the horn sounded, it took awhile for everyone to leave the ice, with two southern rivals barking back and forth before the officials escorted everyone out. Through 40 minutes the Zydeco led 6-2, outshotting the Breakers 32-17.

It certainly seemed like things were uneasy heading into the locker room, and the opening third period faceoff felt like a time-bomb exploding. As soon as the puck was dropped, AJ Schlepp went after Tyler Larwood and a 5v5 line brawl commenced. Everybody found a dance partner, and when all was said and done 9 ejections and 10 fighting majors were dispensed. With personnel dwindling considerably, both teams had a lot of tired legs on the ice that made the third period a slow death for Biloxi. The score held throughout the entirety of the frame, with no more extracurriculars. The Zydeco snapped their 9 game losing streak with a 6-2 victory, their first win since October 18th.

The Zydeco improve to 2-7-2, as the Breakers lose their 7th straight and fall to 3-10-1. The two teams will square off in another physical battle tomorrow night at 7:00 inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.







