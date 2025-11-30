Rivalry Intensifies Between Athens and Monroe in Rock Lobster Win

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Athens Rock Lobsters answered back against the Monroe Moccasins with a 6-2 victory Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Like last Saturday, the Moccasins struck first with a goal on a rebound from Tucker Scantlebury 4:03 into the first period.

Kayson Gallant got his night started by converting a great defensive play into a breakaway goal, going forehand-backhand on Henry Graham at the 6:28 mark.

Continuing his stellar rookie campaign, Luke Croucher doubled the Athens advantage with a high-shot slot for his team-leading ninth of the year.

Gallant was the leading power play scorer in the FPHL last year and with 16 seconds remaining in the opening period, the native Albertan went five hole on Graham to make it 3-1.

The Rock Lobsters continued to twist the knife, with Filip Virgili deflecting a Carter Shinkaruk shot into the twine 3:09 into the middle period.

Despite there being only one penalty between the two teams in the first period, 25 were assessed in the second and third.

Monroe tried to shift momentum in their favor and it appeared there might be a chance, after Yianni Liarakos tallied halfway through the third.

Fantastic finishes from Jesse Lowell and Eric Neiley choked away any breath of a Moccasin comeback, completing the 6-2 victory for the hosts.

The Athens Rock Lobsters play their sixth and final game against the Monroe Moccasins in the month of November tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring toys (for 11-to-14 year olds preferred) to the game for the team's Toys for Tots Drive.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.