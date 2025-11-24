A Holiday Tradition That Gives Back

There's something magical about hockey in December; the cold air, the bright lights, and thousands of fans ready to launch teddy bears onto the ice for a great cause. On Friday, December 12th at 7:05 PM, the Athens Rock Lobsters are bringing back one of the sport's most heartwarming traditions: the Teddy Bear Toss at Akins Ford Arena. And trust us... you're going to want to be part of this.

A Tradition Built on Joy (and Flying Stuffed Animals)

If you've never seen a Teddy Bear Toss in person, get ready. It's one of hockey's most beloved celebrations; a moment where the game pauses, the arena erupts, and the ice becomes a sea of teddy bears and stuffed animals. Here's how it works: Fans bring as many teddy bears as they can carry. The Rock Lobsters score their first goal of the night. And then... you throw them. All of them. Onto the ice.

Every single stuffed animal is collected and donated to children who need a little extra joy this holiday season. Last year, in our inaugural Teddy Bear Toss, Athens fans showed up in a big way. With the help of our proud partner Piedmont Athens Regional, the Rock Lobsters delivered hundreds of stuffed animals to local children's hospitals; brightening rooms, easing fears, and reminding families that the Athens community is always in their corner.

This year, we're aiming even higher.

New This Year: Ugly Sweater Jerseys (And Yes, They're Amazing)

If you're coming to the game, get ready for a special surprise. The Rock Lobsters will be hitting the ice in exclusive Ugly Sweater jerseys; a festive, funky, absolutely unforgettable look designed just for Teddy Bear Toss night.

Here's the best part: Replicas will be available in the Rock Shop, Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game and winners will receive their jersey directly from their player, along with a post-game photo opportunity. If you've been looking for the ultimate Rock Lobsters holiday collectible... this is it.

How to Participate in the Teddy Bear Toss

Whether it's your first toss or you were with us for the inaugural year, here's your game plan:

Bring Multiple Bears: There's no limit. Seriously..... no limit. Load up your car. Bring a bag. Bring two. The more bears you bring, the more smiles we create.

Wait for the First Goal: The moment the Rock Lobsters score for the first time... launch mode begins. That's your cue to throw your stuffed animals onto the ice.

Give with Purpose: All stuffed animals collected will be donated to local children's hospitals and charities to spread comfort, hope, and holiday cheer.

Safety First: Please bring soft, clean stuffed animals with no hard or sharp parts.

Why This Night Matters

Yes, it's fun. Yes, it's chaotic. Yes, the photos are incredible; but at its core, the Teddy Bear Toss is all about community. It's about taking a small act (bringing a stuffed animal, two, or three) and turning it into a city-wide moment of kindness that reaches children who need it most. It's a tradition that reflects the heart of hockey and the heart of Athens.

Event Details

Date: Friday, December 12th

Time: 7:05 PM puck drop

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring your bears. And get ready to launch them when the boys in red and teal bury that first goal.

Join the Celebration

A packed arena. A shower of teddy bears. A festive jersey auction. Holiday magic all around. Don't miss this year's Teddy Bear Toss; one of the most joyful, meaningful nights of the entire Rock Lobsters season.







