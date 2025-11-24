IceCats Earn Weekend Split with 6-2 Win

November 24, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Chance Adrian's late second period goal broke a 2-2 tie and the Pee Dee IceCats tacked on three late goals in a 6-2 win over the Twin City Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

After twice trading goals in the first period, the scoring settled down in the second period when Adrian took a pass in the slot from Dustin Jesseau, cutting from backhand to forehand and wristing a shot past Thunderbirds goaltender Dysen Skinner on the blocker side. The goal would prove to be the eventual game winner, as Pee Dee would score three more times late in the third period to pull away for the win.

Dominiks Marcinkevics led the offense with a four-point night (1-3-4), while Houston Wilson (1-2-3), Timur Rasulov (3 assists), Jesseau (1-1-2) and Adrian (1-1-2) all registered multi-point nights in the win.

Ricardo Gonzalez made 28 saves to earn the win and third star honors for Pee Dee.

Notes:

- Jesseau's goal was his first of the season, as the forward finally broke through in his ninth game with the franchise. He now has 15 points on the season.

- Gonzalez's win was his fifth of the season, tying him for fourth in the FPHL.

- Patriks Marcinkevics posted a season-high 10 shots on goal in the game.

Pee Dee returns to action Wednesday, November 26 at 7:15 pm at home against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets are on sale now for all IceCats home games via the Florence Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.







