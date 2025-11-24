Federal Prospects Hockey League Announces Neutral-Site Game at Mennen Arena

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce a special neutral-site matchup between the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Watertown Wolves, set to take place at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, March 21st 7 PM.

This exciting event marks the first time the FPHL will bring professional hockey action to the historic Mennen Arena, a venue long recognized for its rich connection to New Jersey's hockey community. Fans will have the unique opportunity to experience high-intensity professional hockey up close as two of the league's fiercest rivals square off in an official regular-season contest.

"We're thrilled to showcase the FPHL in a great hockey market like Morris County," said Commissioner Don Kirnan.

Morris County Park Commission Executive Director, Dave Helmer commented, "Mennen Arena has hosted countless memorable hockey moments over the years, and we're excited to add this neutral-site matchup between two top-tier teams to its legacy."

The Danbury Hat Tricks bring their high-powered offense and passionate fan base to New Jersey, while the Watertown Wolves look to make a statement with their physical, fast-paced style of play. The matchup promises to deliver the hard-hitting, fast-moving action that FPHL fans have come to love.

"We can't wait to play in front of a new crowd and bring the FPHL experience to Morris Township. I've played over 250+ professional games and this is my first ever professional game in my home state of New Jersey. I'm looking forward to having my friends and family in the building." said Danbury Hat Tricks Captain & All-Time leading goal scorer, Jonny Ruiz. "This is a great chance to grow the game and showcase what our league is all about."

Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as seating is limited.

Game Details:

Date: Saturday, March 21st 7 PM

Venue: Mennen Arena, 161 Hanover Ave, Morris Township, NJ







