Zydeco Earn Hard-Fought Point in Competitive Back-To-Back vs. Topeka

Published on November 24, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Baton Rouge Zydeco battled through an intense two-game homestand against the Topeka Scarecrows this weekend, showing major strides in their 5-on-5 play, special teams execution, and overall compete level. Despite falling 4-2 on Friday and 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, the Zydeco collected a valuable point and continued to build chemistry heading into a pre-Thanksgiving matchup with Monroe.

FRIDAY: Zydeco Outshoot Topeka 50-24 but Fall 4-2

Final: Topeka 4, Baton Rouge 2

Baton Rouge dominated the shot clock with a 50-24 advantage and generated some of its best offensive pressure of the season, but Topeka capitalized on special teams to take Friday night's opener.

Jake Cox cashed in on the power play late in the first to tie the game 1-1, and Ross Bartlett added another power-play marker in the second. Despite the momentum swings in Baton Rouge's favor, Topeka answered at key moments and sealed the game with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Notable performances Friday included:

Jake Cox: 1 G, 1 A

Ross Bartlett: 1 G

50 shots on goal, including 20 in the third period alone

SATURDAY: Former Zydeco Forward Wilson Scores OT Heartbreaker in 4-3 Loss

Final (OT): Topeka 4, Baton Rouge 3

Saturday's rematch delivered all the drama of a rivalry game, with the Zydeco pushing the Scarecrows to overtime before falling 4-3 on a goal by former Baton Rouge standout Elijah Wilson, a name very familiar to Zydeco fans.

The Zydeco fought back from a 1-0 and 2-1 deficit, fueled by goals from Ilnur Madiarov, Nick Ketola, and Jake Cox. Baton Rouge held a 3-2 lead entering the third, but Topeka tied it early and forced overtime.

In the extra frame, Wilson, who spent a significant part of his early pro career in Baton Rouge, buried the winner at 4:29, completing a three-point night that earned him first-star honors.

Saturday highlights:

Nick Ketola: 1 G, 1 A

Jake Cox: 1 G (go-ahead goal late in 2nd)

Madiarov: 1 G

Strong physical presence, including multiple fights and momentum-swinging scrums

Zydeco outshot Topeka 26-18 across the first two periods

Despite the loss, Baton Rouge grabbed a hard-earned standings point, showing resilience and pace throughout the night.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE WEEKEND

1. Cox, Ketola & Bartlett Stepping Up Offensively

The line contributed in both games, combining for 4 goals and 3 assists over the weekend.

2. Special Teams Trending Up

The Zydeco scored three power-play goals across the series and held strong at key moments.

3. Team Chemistry Building Fast

Two tight games, heavy physicality, and a near-win in OT showed that Baton Rouge is beginning to gel.

4. More Structure, More Push

Friday's 50-shot performance and Saturday's 3-goal rally showed the team generating consistent offense and improving their defensive gaps.

UP NEXT: PRE-THANKSGIVING SHOWDOWN WITH MONROE

The Zydeco return to action Wednesday night at home as they welcome the Monroe Moccasins to the Raising Cane's River Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, and fans are encouraged to pack the building before Thanksgiving.







