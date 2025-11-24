Monroe Tops Biloxi 9-1

Monroe, LA - Gearing up for their 5th contest of the season with Monroe, the Breakers were hoping to steal some points and their first win against their southern foe. After jumping out to an early lead, 9 unanswered Monroe tallies put the game far out of reach as the Breakers lost their 5th straight.

Closing out a long 3 day road trip, the Breakers were ready to compete on Sunday afternoon in Monroe. Just 103 seconds into the contest, rookie Xavier Charbonneau fed a pass to Declan Conway who sniped a far side wrister to make it 1-0 visitors early on. The assist also marks Charbonneau's first professional point. However, in front of a rowdy matinee crowd the fun would only last so long. Exactly 3 minutes later, Jared Christy used his speed to beat the Biloxi defense and tuck a goal on the far side of Borodkin to summon the snakes from the crowd over the glass and tie the game at 1. After the cleaning crew finished, the Mocs went right back to work. Exactly 20 seconds later, Jared Christy made another sensational power move to the goal and got Borodkin to bite outside the crease before muscling home a backhander to put Monroe ahead at 2-1. Still with 15 minutes to play in the frame, both goaltenders in Sean Kuhn and Anton Borodkin settled in, trading some tremendous saves to keep it a 1 goal game. It was a very clean period without a single penalty minute, a breath of fresh air for both sides. The horn sounded with the Mocs up 2-1 and leading in shots 17-10.

The opening half of the second period was very similar to the tempo of the first. Each team had some chances but the goaltenders continued to make big-time stops to keep it close. Across the midway point is when things got ugly. At 11:28 Yianni Liarakos buried a puck on the doorstep to make it 3-1. The next 5 minutes the Breakers were on their heels, playing as if they were on the penalty kill and struggling to break the puck out of the zone. Into the final 3:09 of the frame, Monroe began a run of 3 goals in just 1:02. At 16:51 Stefanini scored after a chaotic play at the net front to make it 4-1. At 17:13, Casey Gerstein found the twine in an odd man rush to push the lead to 4. And then to cap it off at 17:53, Stefanini sent a soft wrist shot through traffic that Borodkin never saw until it was behind him to make it 6-1 Monroe in front of a roaring crowd of 3300+. Monroe outshot the Breakers 18-5 in the frame, and their 6 unanswered goals spoke for themselves.

Monroe's offense picked right back up to begin period 3. Just 58 seconds in, Carlos Fornaris lit the lamp to make it 7-1 Mocs. Things stayed rather stagnant in the contest for the next 9 minutes. All of a sudden at the 10:21 mark, a line brawl commenced after a few slashes were administered by either side after the whistle. This was a bit surprising given the rather empty penalty sheet prior to this incident and the 6 goal lead Monroe had. Once it was all sorted out, a grand total of 49 PIMs were dispensed, 34 of which were Monroe Moccasins'. 10 seconds after play resumed, Jared Christy completed his first professional natural hat-trick on a wrister from the slot that Borodkin got some of but not enough. 52 seconds after that came the 9th Moccasins goal, courtesy of Frank Schumacher redirecting a pass to the top corner of the twine to end the scoring at 9-1. Monroe outshot Biloxi 58-23 in full time.

Biloxi falls to 3-8-1 and will return home to host the Columbus River Dragons on Wednesday, November 26th at 7:00 CST. Monroe improves to 8-3-1 and will get ready for their own battle Wednesday night with the Baton Rouge Zydeco at 7:05 CST.







