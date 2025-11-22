Lavalliere Leads Defensive Effort in Tight Victory

Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







MONROE, LA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 2-1 Friday night in the Monroe Civic Center, returning to their winning ways after dropping their game of the season last Saturday.

Monroe outshot Athens 11-6 in the first period but could not find the back of the net thanks to the heroics of goaltender William Lavalliere.

Special teams proved important for the Rock Lobsters in the second period, as Daniil Glukharyov started the scoring with a perfectly-placed one timer past Henry Graham at the 17:18 mark.

Roughly two minutes later, Joe Mack scored his second of the year on a shorthanded two-on-one rush. Mack followed suit with a top-shelf shot of his own.

Lavalliere's shutout bid ended after 47 minutes; Carlos Fornaris made things interesting in the third period as he struck back for the Snakes.

The Moccasins emptied the net and rolled the dice, but came up Snake Eyes in their attempt to complete a comeback.

The Rock Lobsters (9-1-1-0, 29 pts) remain top of the Continental Division and look to expand on their lead with another game in the Monroe Civic Center tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. EST.







