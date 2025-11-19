Monroe - Four Game Prep

The road to November glory runs straight through Louisiana this weekend as the Athens Rock Lobsters gear up for a massive two-game series against the Monroe Moccasins at the Monroe Civic Center. The puck drops Friday, November 15th at 8:05 p.m. EST, with a rematch on Saturday, November 16th at 8:05 p.m. EST; and both games promise serious Continental Division fireworks.

This isn't just a road trip. It's the start of a four-game, two-week battle between the top two teams in the division. Athens enters the weekend sitting firmly in first place in the Continental Division with a record of 8-1-1-0 (26 pts), while Monroe sits close behind in second place at 6-2-1-0 (19 pts).

And here's the kicker: A total of 12 points are up for grabs if all games end in regulation. That's enough to swing the division race dramatically in either direction - or cement Athens' lead at the top.

A Rivalry Ready to Ignite

Athens and Monroe mirror each other in a lot of ways; fast-paced, tough on the boards, and capable of taking over a game in an instant. With only seven points separating the two, these head-to-head matchups carry almost double the weight of a normal weekend. Expect playoff-style intensity: aggressive forechecks, tight defensive battles, and special teams play that could tilt the outcome of every game.

A Louisiana Battle... Then Back to Athens

This weekend in Monroe is just phase one. The Moccasins will travel to the Akins Ford Arena the following weekend as the showdown continues on Saturday, November 29th, and Sunday, November 30th. Four straight games. Two contenders and a potential 12-point swing hanging in the balance.

The home games in Athens are shaping up to be some of the biggest of the season and Crustacean Nation knows how to make Akins Ford Arena loud when the stakes rise.

What's at Stake

Athens: A chance to further extend their division lead and reinforce their dominance atop the Continental Division. Monroe: An opportunity to shrink the margin or even flip the race in their favor if they get hot. Fans: Four straight games of high-energy, high-drama hockey that could define the playoff picture months ahead of schedule. Where to Watch

Fans can catch both Monroe road games live online via the Rock Lobsters Network and get real-time updates across all Rock Lobsters digital platforms. Then get ready to pack the Akins Ford Arena later this month as the rivalry shifts to Athens; the claws will be out, and so will the volume.







