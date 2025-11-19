IceCats Add Scoring with Zaichik

Published on November 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats acquired forward Dzianis Zaichik from the Indiana Sentinels today in exchange for Colin Tracy.

The 6-1, 205-pound Zaichik has produced at just off a point-per-game pace in his North American pro career, notching a total of 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 points in 52 games. Last season with HC Venom, Zaichik put up 33 points in 32 games including five power play goals and two shorthanded markers.

"Dzianis is a true 200-foot centerman that is strong on the faceoff dot," said IceCats head coach Gary Graham. "He should fit in well with our system, and look forward to seeing his continued development."

A native of Gomel, Belarus, the 28-year-old has also played several seasons internationally in leagues around Europe, Israel and New Zealand. Over the course of his career he has captured a gold medal at the U20 (D1A) World Junior Championships, won the Belarus Cup, and been a part of two IEHL Championship teams.

Tracy, 26, has appeared in two games for the IceCats this season with an assist and two minutes in penalties. He turned pro this season after a five-year career with Plymouth State University. Graham also thanked Tracy for his time with the IceCats.

Pee Dee is back in action this Friday and Saturday night at the Twin City Thunderbirds, returning home Wednesday, November 26 for our "FriendsGiving" game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:15 pm!







