Thunderbirds Acquire Loik Plouffe from Indiana Sentinels

Published on November 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired the rights to defenseman Loik Plouffe from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for forward Noah Hippolyte-Smith.

Loik Plouffe, 21, Defenseman, of Gatineau, Québec, has skated in four FPHL games this season. Plouffe began the season with the Columbus River Dragons, and was acquired by the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations on November 5th, 2025. He played two games for each franchise, and netted one goal for the River Dragons. Plouffe has also skated in two games this season for the Northumberland Stars (GMHL, Durham, Ontario). He scored two goals in two games played with the Stars. Plouffe made his professional hockey debut last season with the River Dragons. He appeared in ten games for Columbus during the 2024-2025 regular season. Before his time in the FPHL, Plouffe played junior hockey for the Gatineau Flames (QJHL, Gatineau, Québec), Charlotte Rush (USPHL, Charlotte, North Carolina), and Richmond Generals (USPHL, Richmond, Virginia).

Noah Hippolyte-Smith, 26, Forward, of Milton, Ontario, appeared in fifty-four games last season for the Biloxi Breakers (formerly Mississippi Sea Wolves). He scored five goals and notched eight assists for a total of thirteen points. Hippolyte-Smith made his professional hockey debut during the 2023-2024 regular season for the Baton Rouge Zydeco. He scored two goals and recorded three assists in twenty-six games played. Hippolyte-Smith has skated in eighty career FPHL games. He has netted seven goals and recorded eleven assists for eighteen total points in his career. Before his professional career, Hippolyte-Smith skated for Davenport University (ACHA, Grand Rapids, Michigan), and various Ontario Junior Hockey League teams, including the Burlington Cougars (Burlington, Ontario), Toronto Patriots (Etobicoke, Ontario), Cobourg Cougars (Cobourg, Ontario), Milton Icehawks (King City, Ontario), and Toronto Jr. Canadiens (Newmarket, Ontario).

The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







