Thunderbirds Sign Defenseman Josh Labelle

Published on November 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed defenseman Josh Labelle ahead of this weekend's home games against the Pee Dee IceCats.

Josh Labelle, 26, Defenseman, of Mississauga, Ontario, is set to join the Thunderbirds after skating in ten games this season for the Danbury Hat Tricks. Labelle scored two goals and recorded thirteen assists for fifteen total points with Danbury this year. He has played in over two hundred career games during his time in the FPHL. Labelle has netted thirty-four goals, and notched one hundred and twenty-one assists for a career point total of one hundred and fifty-five. Prior to his time in the FPHL, Labelle skated for the Delhi Flames (OSHL, Delhi, Ontario), Birmingham Bulls (SPHL, Pelham, Alabama), Bradford Bulls (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario), Temiscaming Titans (GMHL, Temiscaming, Québec), and Ville-Marie Pirates (GMHL, Ville-Marie, Québec).

The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







