Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against IceCats

Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Pee Dee IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena this weekend for back-to-back games. Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop is scheduled to start at 7:35pm ET.

Twin City (3-7-0) returns to action this weekend on home ice following a 3-1 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats last Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The Thunderbirds netted all three goals on the powerplay during the 2nd period to defeat the Bobcats. Jiri Pestuka, Zach White, and Liam Blomquist scored Twin City's goals during the contest. Dysen Skinner denied 40 of the Bobcats' 41 shots on goal to record the victory in net for the Thunderbirds. Twin City's powerplay is 8/48 (16.7%), and the Thunderbirds' penalty kill is 27/42 (64.3%) entering tonight's game. Scoring leaders for Twin City through the opening ten games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (8), Zach White (5), Roman Kraemer (3), and Jan Salak (3).

Pee Dee (5-3-1) returns to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tonight after splitting road games against Twin City last month in the Thunderbirds Opening Weekend for the 2025-2026 season. The IceCats won a 6-4 decision over the Thunderbirds on Friday, October 17th, and dropped a 5-2 battle to Twin City the following night. Pee Dee enters tonight's game as the 4th-place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Scoring leaders for the IceCats include Patriks Marcinkevics (8), Trevor Lord (8), and Dominiks Marcinkevics (7). Following this weekend's road games against the Thunderbirds, the IceCats will return to action on Wednesday in a home game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Tonight's home game promotion is "Superhero Night". The promotion for tomorrow's home game is "Slapshot Night". Fans are encouraged to dress up and participate in each game's promotion.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio.







