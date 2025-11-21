Holiday Packs Are Here: 8 Ticket Vouchers + Jersey Ornament

Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Holiday shopping just got way easier and way more exciting for Athens Rock Lobsters fans. Introducing the brand-new 2025 Rock Lobsters Holiday Pack, featuring eight tickets and a limited edition ARL Jersey Ornament, all bundled into one perfect gift.

Whether you're spoiling a loved one, surprising a coworker, or treating yourself (zero judgment), this is the ultimate way to celebrate the season.

Two Pack Options: Same Holiday Cheer

You choose the seats. We bring the savings. Both packs include the exact same perks - the only difference is where you want to sit. Both are a massive value and perfect for fans who want flexibility, savings, and something special to hang on the tree.

Holiday Pack Options

End Seating Pack: 8 vouchers + ornament for $125

Center Ice Seating Pack: 8 vouchers + ornament for $175

Eight Undated Ticket Vouchers

Every Holiday Pack includes eight undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any remaining home game during the 2025-26 season. Use all eight at once for a group outing, split them across multiple games, or mix and match; the power is totally in your hands. No blackout dates. No restrictions. Just pure Rock Lobsters hockey whenever it fits your schedule.

Limited Edition ARL Jersey Ornament

This year's Holiday Pack features a brand-new, limited edition Rock Lobsters Jersey Ornament, available exclusively through this deal. It's a sleek, festive piece perfect for your tree, your office, or your growing ARL memorabilia collection. Once they're gone, they won't return - so collectors, take note.

Perfect for Families, Friends, and Fans of All Ages

The Holiday Pack is one of our most popular offers for a reason.

It's flexible. Affordable. Giftable. And loaded with value.

Great for: Family gifts, office gifts or raffles, stocking stuffers, date nights/group nights, building new ARL fans, giving someone eight reasons to love hockey.

Make This Holiday Season Unforgettable

Whether you choose End Seating ($125) or Center Ice Seating ($175), the Holiday Pack gives you blockbuster value and a collectible you'll only find this season. Don't wait, pick up your pack while supplies last, and give the gift of hockey, holiday spirit, and eight chances to cheer on your Athens Rock Lobsters.

Special Upgrade for Season Ticket Holders

Already a Full Season Ticket Holder? You can add the exclusive jersey ornament for just $10. Whether you're gifting the pack or keeping it for yourself (totally acceptable) you can get this amazing ornament by simply calling your ticket rep and adding it to your account.







