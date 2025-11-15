Crustaceans Come out on Top Despite Nervy End
Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Binghamton Black Bears 5-3 Friday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Kayson Gallant got the scoring started and kept it going, singlehandedly taking a 2-0 lead for Athens through the first 22 minutes of the contest. The Red Deer Rocket used his wicked shot to find the net twice past Dominik Tmej.
With seconds remaining in the second period, Eric Neiley sent a missile into the top shelf to triple the Rock Lobsters advantage.
Nearly five minutes into the third period, Luke Croucher stuffed in a shot at the back door to convert on a brilliant Neiley pass.
The Black Bears finally formulated a response with the team's point leader Ivan Bondarenko putting back a C.J. Stubbs shot to scratch one back a minute after Croucher's tally.
The hosts rolled the dice and Michael Greco made them pay with an empty-net goal from distance.
Binghamton attempted to stage a late-game comeback with goals from Gavin Yates and Daniel Stone, but ultimately fell short despite making the game's end nervy for the Athens.
The Rock Lobsters (8-0-1-0, 26 pts) return to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena tomorrow, Nov. 15 for the series finale against the Black Bears.
