Sammy Bernard Gets ECHL Call up to Wichita

Published on November 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows are proud to announce that one of our own is On the Move courtesy of Vasquez Real Estate Group - KW One Legacy Partners LLC. Sammy Bernard is heading to Wichita to be a part of the Thunder the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.