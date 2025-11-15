Athens Defeats Binghamton 5-3 on Friday Night.

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears were defeated by the Athens Rock Lobsters 5-3 on Friday night. It marks the first time this season that Binghamton has lost on home ice.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Athens was able to play spoiler early. Kaysan Gallant scored his first of two at the 15:04 mark of the opening period. Athens held Binghamton to just six shots on goal, their lowest of a period so far this season. Lobsters led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Gallant would strike again quickly in the second. A busted play led to the Rock Lobsters doubling up their lead before Binghamton knew what them. Disaster struck near the tail-end of the period as Athens scored their third goal of the game with just four seconds left in the period.

Eric Neiley tallied the goal at 4-on-4 in the dying seconds to make it 3-0.

Binghamton had multiple chances in the opening minutes of the third period with a couple of odd-man rushes, but nothing to show. Athens recorded a second, 4-on-4 goal making it 4-0 before the Black Bears finally woke up.

It proved to be too little too late, but Ivan Bondarenko put the 'Bears on the board. Dan Stone and Gavin Yates both recorded powerplay goals late in the period to make it respectable, but the damage was done. Athens defeats Binghamton 5-3 on Friday night.

