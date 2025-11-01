Binghamton Caps off Perfect October

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-3 on Friday night. Austin Thompson recorded the second hat trick of the season for Binghamton and Ivan Bonderanko recorded three assists, leading the way. Binghamton scored four goals in the middle period, which proved to be enough.

In a rematch from the division finals last season, the Black Bears and Prowlers got after it early.

Austin Thompson was able to score the opening goal halfway through the period. It ended up being the only goal of the frame, but Binghamton led 1-0 after one.

The second period is where the Black Bears were able to put their foot down, scoring four goals.

Mac Jansen scored the second of the game for the Black Bears on the power play. That would be followed up by an unassisted goal from Thompson for the third of the game and second for him. Jansen and Thompson scored 52 seconds apart, but Scott Ramaekers would get next one Binghamton. Thompson tallied the hat trick on the power play at 9:41 to close down the period, the Black Bears were clicking in the second.

Those four goals proved to be enough, because Port Huron did not go quietly into the Halloween night. A pair of 5-on-3 goals from Matt Graham and one from Tim Organ made it close with five minutes left, but the Prowlers could not find the fourth as their parade to the penalty box continued. Binghamton was able to hang on and win the first of the weekend 5-3.

The Black Bears improve to 7-0-0, the best start in franchise history.

