Thunderbirds Shut out by Rock Lobsters

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a 4-0 decision Friday night at Akins Ford Arena to the Athens Rock Lobsters. The Thunderbirds fell to 1-4-0 in the loss.

Twin City returns to action Saturday night in another road matchup against Athens. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm ET.

The Rock Lobsters scored three times during Friday's opening period to take a 3-0 lead in the contest. The opening goal of the game was netted by Carter Shinkaruk at 7:32 of the 1st period to give Athens a 1-0 lead. Luke Croucher and Daniil Glukharev notched an assist on the scoring play. Garrett Milan scored less than a minute later to boost the Rock Lobsters'advantage to two goals. Eric Neiley and Joe Mack each collected an assist on the goal. The final goal of Friday's 1st period was netted by Kayson Gallant with under a minute to play. Daniil Glukharev and Luke Croucher assisted on the scoring play. The Rock Lobsters outshot the Thunderbirds 11-6 during the 1st period, and carried a 3-0 lead into the 2nd period.

The lone goal of Friday's middle period was netted with less than a minute to play by Gleb Bandurkin. Bandurkin's goal was assisted by Daniil Glukharev and Jordan Rosenbaum. Twin City outshot Athens by a 10-9 margin during Friday's 2nd period, but trailed by four goals entering the final period.

Each team failed to score a goal in Saturday's final period, and Twin City dropped the game by a final score of 4-0. The Thunderbirds outshot the Rock Lobsters 13-6 in the 3rd period, and 29-26 overall in the matchup.

Boris Babik made 22 saves on 26 shots and recorded the loss in goal for the Thunderbirds. Carter McPhail posted a shutout in net for Athens in a 29-save-on-29-shot effort.

The Thunderbirds will host the Columbus River Dragons for College Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, November 7th at 7:35pm ET. College students may purchase tickets for only $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/3jy42jky.

Twin City 's next Saturday night home game is Veterans Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Discounted tickets for Veterans are available to purchase for $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/2z7mwmw2.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727- 2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







