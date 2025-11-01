McPhail Terrifies Thunderbirds with Shutout Performance

ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 4-0 on Halloween night at Akins Ford Arena.

A pair of goals a less than a minute apart started the night off right for Athens, as veterans Carter Shinkaruk and Garrett Milan scored off of tremendous passes to create a 2-0 advantage. The Crustacean captain converted on a centering feed from Luke Croucher, while Milan tapped a cross-ice pass from Eric Neiley into the back of the net.

With less than a minute remaining in the first, recent returners Daniil Glukharyov and Kayson Gallant combined with the latter finishing off a move to take a 3-0 advantage down the tunnel.

More than 20 minutes of play occurred before Crustacean Nation's next opportunity to cheer, as Glukharyov deke to the net fell on the stick of Gleb Bandurkin; the second-year FPHL player netted his third of the year.

Carter McPhail was flawless on the night, winning his third game in three appearances and recording his second shutout on the year. With his performance, the rookie netminder was named first star on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (5-0-0, 15 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. for the series finale against the Thunderbirds.







