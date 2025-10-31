Thunderbirds Set for Road Series against Rock Lobsters

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), hit the road tonight for this weekend's road series against the Athens Rock Lobsters at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. Twin City will play back-to-back road games this weekend before returning home for two home games next weekend against the Columbus River Dragons on Friday, November 7th, and Saturday, November 8th at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Twin City (1-3-0) dropped consecutive games last weekend to the Blue Ridge Bobcats and Athens Rock Lobsters. The Thunderbirds fell by a final score of 5-1 on home ice against the Bobcats on Friday night, and recorded a 6-2 road loss to the Rock Lobsters on Saturday night. Gus Ford scored each of the Thunderbirds' three goals during last weekend's games, and currently leads the team with six goals scored on the season. Ford is currently tied for the league lead for most goals scored with Pee Dee's Dominiks Marcinkevics, Athens' Filip Virgili, and Topeka's Elijah Wilson. Roman Kraemer has notched five assists through the first two weekends of the season, the most among all Thunderbirds players. Twin City's power play is 2/19 (10.5%) on the season, and the Thunderbirds' penalty kill is 13/15 (86.7%).

Athens (4-0-0) returns to home ice this weekend as the top-ranked team in the FPHL's Continental Division. The Rock Lobsters' +20 goal differential is currently the best in the league. Scoring leaders for Athens through the opening four games of the 2025-2026 season include Filip Virgili (6), Luke Croucher (4), Garrett Milan (4), and Eric Neiley (4). The Rock Lobsters' power play is currently 7/18 (38.9%), and is currently the top-ranked power play in the league by more than 10%. Athens' penalty kill is 16/18 (88.9%) entering this weekend's series against the Thunderbirds. The Rock Lobsters' five-game homestand will continue next weekend when the team hosts the Monroe Moccasins for a two-game weekend series at Akins Ford Arena.

The Thunderbirds will host the Columbus River Dragons for College Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, November 7th at 7:35pm ET. College students may purchase tickets for only $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/3jy42jky.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and Sporfie. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

Thunderbirds Set for Road Series against Rock Lobsters - Twin City Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.