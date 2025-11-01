Hole Too Deep For Prowlers To Dig Out Of

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers couldn't climb a five-goal mountain in the third period as their comeback came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears. Austin Thompson led the way with a hat trick for Binghamton.

"We didn't move our feet for 40 minutes, pathetic effort," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I think the guys played well in the last 20 but when the execution is that poor, you're not going to win against any team."

It was only 1-0 after the opening period as Thompson picked up his first of the game after a steal deep in the Prowlers' end.

Things fell apart for Port Huron in the second. Three minutes into the frame, Ivan Bondarenko found Mac Jansen for a back-side one timer to make it 2-0. 52 seconds later, another turnover led to Thompson's second of the night. Just over a minute later, Scott Ramaekers clapped home Binghamton's fourth.

Thompson finished the hat trick on a power play later in the period.

In the third, Port Huron got a pair of power play goals from Matt Graham sandwiching Tim Organ's first pro goal but it wasn't enough to make the comeback.

"It felt great to get that first one," Organ said. "I've been hunting for it for a long time, last year after college and then now. It felt good to get out of the way, but we come here to win hockey games as a team. It was part of the claw back but not enough tonight."

Reggie Millette finished with three assists for Port Huron to get to a team-high eight this season. Bailey Huber made 22 saves in the loss.

Bondarenko finished with three helpers and Ramaekers added an assist to his goal. Dominik Tmej stopped 32 shots to move to 2-0 this season.

The teams rematch on Saturday, November 1 at 6:05 P.M. in Port Huron. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







