Series Preview: The Other Playoff Rematch

Published on October 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers wrap up their six-game homestand this weekend with a pair of contests against the two-time defending Commissioner's Cup champions, the Binghamton Black Bears. The teams last met in the playoff semifinals this past spring with Binghamton winning two games to one.

Port Huron is coming off a sweep of the expansion Topeka Scarecrows. On Friday, Reid Cooper stopped all 18 shots he faced to pick up his league-leading second shutout of the season. The Prowlers got three goals on the offensive side. The next night, Port Huron battled back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the second period but the game was tied in the third. With under three minutes to go, Austin Fetterly put home the game winner on a five-on-three to win the seesaw battle. The Prowlers are 5-1-0 on the young season and sit second in the Empire with 15 points.

The Black Bears played their second home and home against the Watertown Wolves this season. On Friday in Watertown, the Bears held leads of 4-0 and 5-1 in the first period. The Wolves roared back to make it a one-goal game heading into the third but that's as close as they got as Binghamton stayed undefeated. They switched venues the next night and it was tied through 40 minutes, but a strong third period helped the Bears pull away. They won 5-2 to sweep the weekend. Binghamton leads the entire FPHL at 6-0-0 with 17 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Arttu Heikkilä (F) - The 24-year-old is riding a three-game goal streak and leads Port Huron in that category. Two of his goals during the streak have come in the third period.

Black Bears - Matthew Gilbert (F) - A Wyandotte, Michigan native, Gilbert is slated to make his FPHL debut this weekend. He played his NCAA DIII hockey at Anna Maria College and joined the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers as a collegiate signing at the end of last season.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers have given up 6 power-play goals and 5 even-strength goals this season ... Connor McAnanama (BIN) has faced 20+ shots once in his first four starts ... The Prowlers have their best record (5-1-0) through six games in franchise history

SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct. 31, 7:45 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Nov. 1, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Friday is the Halloween Spooktacular and Saturday is Autism Awareness Night! Get your tickets at phprowlers.com/tickets.







