Coach Thompson Takes the Ice for First Practice with Indiana

Published on October 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







"It was good to get on the ice with the fellas and evaluate what we have," New Head Coach Everett Thompson said regarding Tuesday morning's practice at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena. "We're beginning to take steps in the right direction," he added. Coach Thompson took to the Ice early Tuesday morning for the first time as Head coach of the Indiana Sentinels. Thompson, who is also serving as the team's interim General Manager, will be taking over roster construction of the team moving forward, was eager to begin evaluating the roster as soon as he walked through the arena doors.

"I believe with a few additions and adjustments we can solidify a core here and begin to take the right steps to start being a competitive team night in and night out." Indiana, who have an upcoming road trip to Kansas to face the Topeka Scarecrows (3-3) at the Stormont Veil Events Center for their second meeting of the season, are still looking for their first win of the season (0-6). This new leadership found in Coach Thompson has created an immediate confidence in the air in Columbus and the locker room has responded well. Everett looks to take command of a young Sentinels roster and make the changes necessary to get the team on the track to winning.

Thompson joins the Sentinels after previously serving as Head Coach for the Baton Rouge Zydeco of the FPHL where he led the team to their first post season appearance. He was also an Assistant Coach at Davenport University in Michigan where he was a captain during his playing years. Thompson had a six-year professional playing career at the Single-A Professional level playing in 266 Regular Season games tallying 29 goals and 57 assists for 86 points. The Sentinels are very excited to have Everett aboard the program and are looking towards a promising future and rest of the 2025-26 season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

Coach Thompson Takes the Ice for First Practice with Indiana - Indiana Sentinels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.