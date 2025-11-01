Cats Drop Eight on Bobcats in Win

Published on October 31, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Austin Pickford, Dustin Jesseau and Eli Rivers recorded four-point nights as the Pee Dee Ice Cats beat the Blue Ridge Bobcats 8-2 on Friday night at Florence Center.

Pee Dee scored three times in the first and added three more in the second to build a 6-2 lead after 40 minutes including a rare three-on-five shorthanded marker from Patriks Marcinkevics, one of his two goals in the game.

In total, the Ice Cats scored two shorthanded goals, two power play goals, and a four-on-four goal in addition to three at even strength.

Ricardo Gonzalez made 17 saves to record his third victory of the season as Pee Dee improved to 4-2-1-0 on the season.

The same two teams meet tomorrow night in the rematch at 7:15 pm ET, with the Power Properties Pregame Show starting at 7 pm online and on the Ice Cats Radio Network.







