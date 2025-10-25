IceCats Fall Late in Athens Despite Strong Start

ATHENS, GA - The ice was slick, the crowd was roaring, and the tension was electric. In a Federal Prospects Hockey League thriller Friday night, the Pee Dee IceCats jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold off a third-period surge, falling 4-3 to the Athens Rock Lobsters.

First Period: Pee Dee Comes Out Firing

The IceCats wasted no time setting the tone. Just over five minutes into the opening frame, defenseman Jake Jurgeneit (#5) blasted home his first of the season from the top of the circle, assisted by brothers Patriks (#27) and Dominiks Marcinkevics (#11).

Moments later, Athens found themselves shorthanded after a roughing call to Michael Greco (#98). Pee Dee made them pay. On the ensuing power play, Dominiks Marcinkevics buried a rebound at 9:49, set up by Chance Adrian (#14) to double the lead and quiet the home crowd.

Goaltending and structure carried Pee Dee through the remainder of the period, fending off a push from Athens' Eric Neiley (#7) and Garrett Milan (#10). The IceCats skated to intermission up 2-0.

Second Period: Momentum Swings Back

Athens came out of the locker room with purpose. At 6:18, Neiley broke through for the Rock Lobsters, cutting the deficit to 2-1 off helpers from Milan and Daniil Glukharev (#77).

But the IceCats answered quickly. At 10:56, Patriks Marcinkevics converted a slick feed from his brother Dominiks and Timur Rasulov (#7) to restore the two-goal cushion.

The response was short-lived, though. Just 46 seconds later, Milan struck back for Athens, again with Neiley and Matthew Garcia (#36) assisting. The Rock Lobsters had life, trailing 3-2 heading into the third.

Third Period: Late Surge Stuns IceCats

The final frame was a back-and-forth chess match until the closing minutes. Athens pulled goaltender Carter McPhail (#33) for the extra attacker and were rewarded when Gleb Bandurkin (#12) found the equalizer at 2:05, with Glukharev and Jordan Rosenbaum (#65) earning assists.

The IceCats pressed for a go-ahead goal, generating quality looks from Konstantin Chernyuk (#13) and Trevor Lord (#16), but McPhail slammed the door. With time winding down, Athens' Luke Croucher (#3) delivered the dagger, firing home the game-winner at 4:54 with assists to Glukharev and Carter Shinkaruk (#14).

Despite controlling play early, Pee Dee couldn't withstand the late surge as Athens completed the comeback to win 4-3.

Next Up

The IceCats continue their road swing Saturday night in Wytheville, VA, taking on the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Pee Dee returns home Friday, October 31, for Halloween Night, with tickets available at PeeDeeProHockey.com or at the Florence Center box office on game day.







