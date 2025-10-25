Lobsters Turn up the Heat in Florence, Freeze out the Ice Cats

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA - The Athens Rock Lobsters clawed their way back from an early deficit to secure a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Pee Dee Ice Cats on Friday night at the Florence Civic Center. The matchup marked the first-ever meeting between the two southern rivals and the start of what promises to be a fierce 14-game season series.

The Rock Lobsters came out slow in the opening frame as the Ice Cats struck early, finding the back of the net just five minutes in. #5 Jake Jurgeneit capitalized on a setup from #27 Patriks Marcinkevics to open the scoring. Pee Dee extended their lead later in the period on the power play, when #11 Dominiks Marcinkevics, assisted by #14 Chance Adrian, made it 2-0. Athens faced adversity early, drawing two first-period penalties, a two-minute roughing call against #98 Michael Greco and another two-minute tripping penalty from #10 Garrett Milan that kept the team on its heels.

The second period, however, saw the tides begin to turn. The Rock Lobsters began finding their rhythm and cut the deficit in half at 6:18 when #7 Eric Neiley buried his first of the night, assisted by Milan and #77 Daniil Glukharev. Just six seconds later, a holding penalty on Pee Dee's #4 Austin Pickford gave Athens a chance to equalize on the power play, but the Ice Cats held strong. Midway through the period, the Ice Cats pushed their lead to 3-1 on a goal from Patriks Marcinkevics, assisted by Dominiks Marcinkevics and #7 Timur Rasulov. The response from Athens was immediate; just 14 seconds later, "Super Milan" (#10 Garrett Milan) buried one of his own off a setup from Neiley to bring the Rock Lobsters back within one.

Goaltender #33 Carter McPhail stood tall through a barrage of late second-period shots, stopping six in the final three minutes to keep Athens within striking distance heading into the third.

The final period was fast, physical, and full of fireworks. Just over two minutes in, #12 Gleb Bandurkin evened the score at 3-3, assisted by Glukharev and #65 Jordan Rosenbaum. The intensity only ramped up from there; Neiley capped off a Gordie Howe Hat Trick after dropping the gloves with Pee Dee's #9 Charlie Bedard, earning both men five-minute majors and setting up a spirited 4-on-4 stretch of hockey.

Moments later, Athens seized control. Rookie #3 Luke Croucher found the back of the net to give the Rock Lobsters their first lead of the night, assisted by Glukharev and captain #14 Carter Shinkaruk. The Ice Cats emptied their net in the closing minute for an extra attacker, but the Rock Lobsters defense,anchored by McPhail's clutch goaltending, held strong to seal the comeback win.

The Athens Rock Lobsters (3-0-0-0, 9 pts) continue their undefeated start and return home Saturday, October 25, for Opening Night at Akins Ford Arena against the Twin City Thunderbirds.







