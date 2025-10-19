Virgili Nets Four; Crustaceans Crush Indiana

COLUMBUS, INDIANA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Indiana Sentinels 7-2 on Saturday night in Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena, highlighted by a four-goal performance from Filip Virgili.

Just 1:14 into the game, the Sentinels did what they couldn't last night. Alexandre Vigor potted the game's first goal to take the game's first lead.

In the blink of an eye, the visitors snatched the lead with Jesse Lowell and Virgili tallies that were separated by just 32 seconds.

The second period started tied at two after a Connor Mullins score on the welcome mat, but Athens' resident Swede netted at the backdoor for his second of the night.

The rest of the middle period of the game was dominated by the Crustaceans; Jordan Ribbink scored his first as a professional while Virgili secured his hat trick.

The Sentinels were outshot 26-4 in the second period.

The polishing touches were put on by Luke Croucher and Virgili, securing a 7-2 victory before leaving Indiana.

The Rock Lobsters (2-0-0-0, 6 pts) travel to Florence, SC to take on the Pee Dee Ice Cats for the first time on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m.







