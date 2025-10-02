Win a 2025 Akins Ford & Athens Rock Lobsters Bronco

Published on October 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are cranking up the excitement this season with the biggest giveaway in franchise history! Thanks to our proud partners at Akins Ford in Winder, GA, one lucky fan will drive away in a custom 2025 Bronco Apex Edition, fully decked out with Rock Lobsters flair and exclusive Wild Willies badging.

This isn't just any Bronco, it's been nicknamed "Clawdius's Ride" and built to stand out with arena-ready style and power. From the streets of Athens to the parking lot of Akins Ford Arena, this one-of-a-kind Bronco will make a statement everywhere it goes.

Sweepstakes Details

Entry Opens: October 2, 2025 at 12:00 AM EST

Entry Closes: March 22, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM EST

Eligibility: Open to Georgia residents, 18+ with a valid driver's license

Winner Announcement: April 3, 2026 at the Athens Rock Lobsters home game at Akins Ford Arena

The Custom Bronco Build

This Bronco Apex Edition comes with jaw-dropping features:

35X13.50R20 TOYO Open Country RT Pro Tires

Custom 20x9" Hostile Dominator Wheels +1 Offset

LLumar Window Tint

Baja Designs Linkable LED Front Bumper Light Bar

Wild Willies LED Rock Lights

Hypertech Speedometer Calibrator

2" ReadyLIFT Lift Kit

Smittybilt HD Spare Tire Carrier

Gloss Black Retro Bronco Side Badges

Custom Rock Lobsters Light Covers & Graphics

More than just 1st place prize

The Bronco isn't the only prize on the line-this giveaway has multiple winners:

1st Place: 2025 Bronco Apex Edition + 2 Custom Rock Lobsters Jerseys

2nd Place: 2 Season Tickets for the 2026/27 Season + 2 Custom Jerseys

3rd Place: 2 Season Tickets for the 2026/27 Season + 2 Custom Jerseys

Earn Bonus Entries

It's free to enter, but you'll also have opportunities all season long to increase your chances:

Visit Akins Ford in Winder, GA (3X Entries)

Attending NASCAR Night with the Rock Lobsters - January 10, 2026 (3X Entries)

Enter during home games at Akins Ford Arena. (3X Entries)

This is your chance to go from cheering in the stands to cruising the streets in the most unique Bronco around. Don't miss it, Athens - because one fan is driving home in Clawdius's Ride.







