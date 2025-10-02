Win a 2025 Akins Ford & Athens Rock Lobsters Bronco
Published on October 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
The Athens Rock Lobsters are cranking up the excitement this season with the biggest giveaway in franchise history! Thanks to our proud partners at Akins Ford in Winder, GA, one lucky fan will drive away in a custom 2025 Bronco Apex Edition, fully decked out with Rock Lobsters flair and exclusive Wild Willies badging.
This isn't just any Bronco, it's been nicknamed "Clawdius's Ride" and built to stand out with arena-ready style and power. From the streets of Athens to the parking lot of Akins Ford Arena, this one-of-a-kind Bronco will make a statement everywhere it goes.
Sweepstakes Details
Entry Opens: October 2, 2025 at 12:00 AM EST
Entry Closes: March 22, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM EST
Eligibility: Open to Georgia residents, 18+ with a valid driver's license
Winner Announcement: April 3, 2026 at the Athens Rock Lobsters home game at Akins Ford Arena
ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES
The Custom Bronco Build
This Bronco Apex Edition comes with jaw-dropping features:
35X13.50R20 TOYO Open Country RT Pro Tires
Custom 20x9" Hostile Dominator Wheels +1 Offset
LLumar Window Tint
Baja Designs Linkable LED Front Bumper Light Bar
Wild Willies LED Rock Lights
Hypertech Speedometer Calibrator
2" ReadyLIFT Lift Kit
Smittybilt HD Spare Tire Carrier
Gloss Black Retro Bronco Side Badges
Custom Rock Lobsters Light Covers & Graphics
ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES
More than just 1st place prize
The Bronco isn't the only prize on the line-this giveaway has multiple winners:
1st Place: 2025 Bronco Apex Edition + 2 Custom Rock Lobsters Jerseys
2nd Place: 2 Season Tickets for the 2026/27 Season + 2 Custom Jerseys
3rd Place: 2 Season Tickets for the 2026/27 Season + 2 Custom Jerseys
Earn Bonus Entries
It's free to enter, but you'll also have opportunities all season long to increase your chances:
Visit Akins Ford in Winder, GA (3X Entries)
Attending NASCAR Night with the Rock Lobsters - January 10, 2026 (3X Entries)
Enter during home games at Akins Ford Arena. (3X Entries)
This is your chance to go from cheering in the stands to cruising the streets in the most unique Bronco around. Don't miss it, Athens - because one fan is driving home in Clawdius's Ride.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025
- Win a 2025 Akins Ford & Athens Rock Lobsters Bronco - Athens Rock Lobsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Win a 2025 Akins Ford & Athens Rock Lobsters Bronco
- Coca-Cola Family Four Packs Are Back
- UGA IceDawgs & Athens Rock Lobsters Join Forces for Mixed-Team Scrimmage at Akins Ford Arena
- 30 Days Out: Opening Night Is Almost Here
- Remembering Orca Wiesblatt: A Life and Career Gone Too Soon