UGA IceDawgs & Athens Rock Lobsters Join Forces for Mixed-Team Scrimmage at Akins Ford Arena

Published on September 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - Get ready, Athens hockey fans, two powerhouse programs are coming together for a one-of-a-kind event at Akins Ford Arena. On Tuesday, October 7th, the University of Georgia IceDawgs and the Athens Rock Lobsters will hit the ice in a mixed-team scrimmage, creating an unforgettable night of hockey and community.

A First-of-Its-Kind Matchup

Instead of the IceDawgs facing off against the Rock Lobsters as rivals, players from both teams will be split into blended rosters. Each side will feature a mix of UGA IceDawg skaters and Athens Rock Lobsters professionals, giving fans the rare chance to see their favorite athletes compete alongside, not against, one another.

The scrimmage is designed to showcase the growing hockey culture in Athens, uniting the tradition of the IceDawgs program with the new era of professional hockey brought by the Rock Lobsters. It's an event that celebrates the past, present, and future of hockey in the Classic City.

Ticket Information

This event is part of the Rock Lobsters' commitment to delivering unique fan experiences all season long.

FREE Admission: All Season Ticket Holders, Kids Club Members, and Suite Holders for the Athens Rock Lobsters receive complimentary entry as part of their membership benefits.

General Admission Tickets: Available now for fans looking to be part of this special night. Click here to purchase tickets.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as this exclusive scrimmage is expected to draw a strong crowd.

A Celebration of Athens Hockey

For UGA students and alumni, this is the perfect chance to cheer on the IceDawgs in a new format, while Rock Lobsters supporters will enjoy seeing their favorite pros alongside future stars of the game. Whether you're wearing red and black or lobster claws, October 7th is all about Athens hockey pride.

From the electric atmosphere inside Akins Ford Arena to the unique team combinations on the ice, this scrimmage is more than just a game, it's a celebration of community, talent, and the shared passion for hockey in Athens.







