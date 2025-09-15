Remembering Orca Wiesblatt: A Life and Career Gone Too Soon

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are heartbroken to share the tragic news that former forward Orca Wiesblatt has passed away following a traffic accident in British Columbia early Sunday morning, September 14. He was just 25 years old.

Orca will always hold a special place in our franchise's history. As a member of our inaugural season, he helped establish the identity of the Rock Lobsters both on and off the ice. In 37 games, he recorded 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists), but what stood out even more was his grit, energy, and unforgettable smile that lit up the bench and the locker room.

"Orca will always be remembered as one of the players who helped set the tone for our franchise in its very first season. His passion for the game and his infectious energy made him a fan favorite and a true teammate. But more than that, Orca was an even better person off the ice - kind, humble, and someone everyone was grateful to know. We are devastated by this loss and our thoughts are with his family." - Scott Hull, President of Athens Rock Lobsters

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Orca's journey in hockey took him from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL, through challenges with injuries in the SPHL, to becoming a cornerstone of our very first team here in Athens. This past season, he signed with the Allen Americans in the ECHL, continuing his pursuit of the game he loved.

Our former head coach, Steve Martinson, remembered Orca with deep admiration:

"We are all heartbroken. Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn't just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can see his grin when he came back to the bench after one of his big hits. That's what we'll miss the most. Orca's infectious smile."

A Remarkable Legacy

Orca's story was shaped by the extraordinary family he came from. The son of two deaf parents, he grew up in a home built on perseverance and strength. Alongside his three brothers (each of whom also pursued professional hockey) he carried forward a family legacy that inspired many both inside and outside of the sport. His younger sister often joked she'd seen enough hockey for a lifetime after countless hours supporting her brothers from the stands.

Though his career was cut short, Orca's impact was undeniable. He was celebrated as a tenacious competitor, a loyal teammate, and a beloved member of every locker room he joined. His passing is being felt deeply in Calgary, Athens, Allen, and across the many rinks he called home.

The entire Rock Lobsters family sends our love and prayers to the Wiesblatt family, his past, current, and future teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Orca will forever be part of our team, our history, and our hearts. Once a Rock Lobster, always a Rock Lobster.







