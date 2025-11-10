Crustacean Nation Keeps the Faith; Athens Wins Overtime Thriller

ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 7-6 in overtime on Faith and Family Night at Akins Ford Arena.

The Moccasins took the game's first lead for the second-straight night, with Andrew Bellant logging the opener at 5:38 on the power play.

A pair of dazzling goals gave the Rock Lobsters the advantage in the first period, with Luke Croucher's backhand wraparound and Carter Shinkaruk's razzle dazzle into the shot being separated by 1:18.

Ben Stefanini tied it with 6:44 gone in the middle period, and once again, the 2-2 scoreline lit a fire under the Lobsters' tails.

Kayson Gallant, Daniil Glukharyov and Garrett Milan all scored in a span of two minutes, taking a 5-2 lead for the hosts. Each tally was set up by a beautiful pass, by Joe Mack, Croucher and Eric Neiley respectively.

Jared Christy scored his first goal in his first Monroe game last night, and followed suit with a beautiful move through William Lavalliere's five hole to scratch one back before the second intermission.

That was the spark the Moccasins needed as they scored three straight in the third period, capped off by two Daryk Dubé-Plouffe goals.

Having watched a 5-2 lead evaporate, Athens wasted no time taking back control of the game. Croucher drove hard to the net and flipped it to Glukharyov at the backdoor, who netted after batting at the puck twice.

The Russian was the hero yet again in overtime, securing the spoils with a shot from the slot and recording his first professional hat trick.

The Rock Lobsters (7-0-1-0, 23 pts) travel to Binghamton, NY for the first time ever to take on the Black Bears. Game one drops the puck at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 14.







