Athens Rock Lobsters Only Team That Remains Undefeated

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters have cemented their spot at the top of the FPHL standings as the only remaining undefeated team in the league, boasting a current record of (7-0-1-0, 23 points) after a commanding weekend sweep of the Monroe Moccasins.

This impressive start sets the stage for the Lobsters' biggest challenge yet as they travel to Binghamton, New York, to face the three-time defending FPHL champions; the Binghamton Black Bears. Game One of the highly anticipated series drops the puck at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, November 14, as Athens looks to extend its unbeaten streak and continue its pursuit of "unfinished business."

Coming off an inaugural season that ended just short in the playoffs, the Lobsters entered 2025-2026 with a clear mission: redemption. This year's roster blends returning leaders and fresh talent, producing a fast, physical, and determined brand of hockey that has quickly made Athens one of the most feared teams in the league.

"Last year we built the foundation; this year, we're building the legacy," said Head Coach & General Manager Garrett Rutledge. "Every guy in that locker room remembers the sting of falling short, and that's what fuels us. We're playing for something bigger this season - for the city, for our fans, and for each other."

But the buzz around the Rock Lobsters extends far beyond the ice. Athens continues to make waves across the FPHL with its one-of-a-kind in-game experience, blending high-energy entertainment, themed nights, and community-driven promotions that pack Akins Ford Arena night after night.

The team's growing visibility also reaches new audiences through an expanding broadcast footprint. A streaming partnership with YouTube allows fans nationwide to tune in live, while a three-year agreement with Peachtree Sports Network is bringing Rock Lobsters hockey into homes across Northern Georgia; elevating the team's profile as one of the FPHL's most innovative and accessible franchises.

"What we're building here goes far beyond a hockey team," said Team President Scott Hull. "It's a movement for Athens; a combination of entertainment, community, and pride. From the roar inside Akins Ford Arena to the growing viewership on Peachtree Sports Network, the Lobsters are redefining what southern hockey looks like."

As the Lobsters head north to take on the reigning champions, one thing is clear, the mission remains the same: finish what was started. With momentum, confidence, and an undefeated record in tow, Athens looks to keep the claws sharp and the wins coming.

Fans can grab tickets, view broadcast schedules, and follow the latest updates at rocklobstershockey.com







