Topeka Swings Trade, Acquires Hall for Shulist and Murphy

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Topeka Scarecrows are proud to announce that they have acquired Forward Hunter Hall from the Baton Rouge Zydeco in exchange for Forward Matthew Shulist and Forward Thomas Murphy.

Hall, a 26-year-old forward out of Moorhead, MN is in the middle of his third professional season. After college Hunter played most of 2023-2024 with the Blue Ridge Bobcats and began 2024-2025 there as well before being traded to the Motor City Rockers for a player to be named later. Over his two seasons in Blue Ridge Hall played 60 games and tallied 33 points before arriving in Motor City where Hunter put up 15 points in 14 games. After being selected in the Motor City dispersal draft Hall has put up 3 points in 7 games and 23 penalty minutes.

"We are very excited to get a player with the size and toughness of Hunter to come to Topeka. At 6'4 we know Hunter can provide a different dynamic and a physicality we have lacked early in the season." Coach Robbie Nichols said of the acquisition. "Murphy and Shulist were both picked up in the offseason and have provided a lot to getting this team off on the right foot. We wish them all the best going forward.

The Scarecrows head down to Baton Rouge to take on the Zydeco Friday November 21st and Saturday November 22nd at 7:05pm which you can follow along on Youtube and Sporfie before returning home for a 3-in-3 with the Port Huron Prowlers Friday November 28th, Saturday November 29th, and Sunday November 30th all taking place at the Stormont Vail Events Center! Get your tickets now on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Cable Dahmer Box Office!







