Scarecrows Start Strong, But Can't Withstand the Waves, 6-3

Published on October 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Topeka Scarecrows came into Saturday night looking to sweep the first two series in their existence after a 5-2 win on Friday night against the Biloxi Breakers. Though the Breakers are a new name the former Sea Wolves come into the year with some established roster players.

Gordon Whalen didn't keep fans waiting long as just 2:57 into the period on a drop pass from Elijah Wilson the defenseman opened the scoring in front of the hometown crowd to give Topeka the 1-0 lead. Despite multiple odd man advantages for both squads neither side could find the net through the rest of the first period.

The period of the long change always gives the opportunity for a team to get caught flatfooted, but Biloxi took advantage of the distance like old pros. On a Jacob Gagnon holding minor Declan Conway took a shot from above the circle and beat Daniil Bryzgalov to tie the game up at 1-1 just 2:42 into the period. Just 1:45 later after circling the net it was a pass from Yaroslav Yevdokimov to Dalton Anderson who tapped the puck home to give Biloxi their first lead of the weekend. After some frustration Elijah Wilson was sent to the box for interference and on the ensuing power play Biloxi struck again as on a point shot Yevdokimov made it 3-1 for the Breakers. Conway added another nine minutes later at even strength to bring the lead to 4-1. Brandon Lucchesi took a late tripping penalty giving Topeka their own power play opportunity and the man with the first goal of the game, Whalen, took his shot from the point. Avery Smith tipped Whalen's shot past the goaltender to make it 4-2 and cut the deficit for Topeka heading for the final frame.

Carter Thornton gave Topeka a glimmer of hope early in the third period as with just 8 seconds ticking away he was able to tuck a shot past Rosenzweig to bring the Scarecrows within a goal 4-3. 6:48 later however it was Biloxi finding the back of the net as Yevdokimov made it two on the night for the 5-3 lead on the power play. Khaden Henry found netting as well after a pickoff from Topeka's defenders and went forehand-backhand past Bryzgalov for the 6-3 win.

Bryzgalov stopped 33 of 39 in the loss.

Topeka heads out on the road for a two game set with the Prowlers in Port Huron follow along on Youtube or Sporfie next Friday night at 6:05 pm CT!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.