Scarecrows Unable to Net Anything against Prowlers, Fall 3-0

Published on October 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Scarecrows and the Prowlers met up for the first of 10 matchups this season on Friday night. As both teams looked to set the tone and improve on a 3-1-0-0 record early in the season. As both teams look for superiority in the Empire division their playoff hopes could ride on the results of this season series.

After playing a tight feeling out style in period one it was the Prowlers who finally found the net first late in period two as on a delayed penalty Hugo Koch skated by the puck and Alex Johnson scooped it up firing it past an unsuspecting Sammy Bernard for the 1-0 lead 13:38 into the second period. 2:52 later Vincent Dekumbis added a second goal for the Prowlers to give them the 2-0 lead on an odd angle shot that beat Bernard high.

Late in the third Arttu Heikkila took three attempts but was able to stretch out Bernard enough to beat him and give Port Huron the 3-0 win.

Bernard stopped 24 of 27 in the loss.

The Scarecrows return to action tomorrow night once again taking on the Prowlers at 7:05pm ET. Join us on Youtube and Sporfie!







