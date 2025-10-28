IceCats Pink Jerseys up for Auction Now

Published on October 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Pee Dee IceCats are proud to announce that the team's Pink Cancer Awareness Jerseys are officially up for auction starting now. Fans can bid on these one-of-a-kind game-worn jerseys by visiting the Auction Link.

The auction will remain open until Thursday, October 30, at 5 p.m. Winners can pick up their jerseys on Friday, October 31, during the IceCats' home game at the Florence Center.

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of IceCats history while supporting a meaningful cause.







