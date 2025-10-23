IceCats Sign Defenseman Jake Jugeneit and Colin Tracy

October 23, 2025

The Pee Dee IceCats announced Thursday the signings of defensemen Jake Jurgeneit and Colin Tracy, adding size, leadership, and mobility to the club's blue line.

Jurgeneit, a 6'2", 209-pound left-shot defenseman from Simcoe, Ontario, brings a physical edge and veteran presence to Pee Dee's defensive unit. The 26-year-old has logged over 150 games across professional and junior levels and is known for his steady play, toughness, and commitment to his community.

Tracy, a 6'3", 190-pound defenseman from Manchester, New Hampshire, provides a strong skating presence and offensive touch from the back end. The 26-year-old blue liner has experience at both the collegiate and professional ranks and is regarded for his poise with the puck and leadership qualities.

IceCats Head Coach Gary Graham praised both additions:"Jurgeneit is a physical d-man that also prides himself on community service and involvement...he is a great locker room guy as well. Tracy also brings leadership qualities to the table...he can play a real 200-foot game and facilitate offensively...skates very well. Both these d-men bring some real depth to our blueline."

The Pee Dee IceCats host the Athens Rock Lobsters tomorrow night at 7:15 p.m. from the Florence Center on Hometown Heroes Night presented by Sam Carbis Solutions. Tickets are on sale now by contacting tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.







