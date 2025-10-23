Thunderbirds Acquire Josh Slegers from Zydeco

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Josh Slegers from the Baton Rouge Zydeco in exchange for defenseman Steven Ford.

Josh Slegers, 28, Defenseman, of Simcoe, Ontario, skated in thirty-six games last season for the Blue Ridge Bobcats before being acquired in a transaction with the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the offseason. Slegers has skated in thirty-six career FPHL games, including one so far this season with the Zydeco. He has scored two goals and recorded ten assists for twelve total points. Following his collegiate hockey career at the University of Windsor (USports, Windsor, Ontario), Slegers skated for the Delhi Flames (OSHL, Delhi, Ontario) and Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL, Evansville, Indiana). Prior to his collegiate career, Slegers played junior hockey for the Elmira Sugar Kings (GOJHL, Elmira, Ontario), Waterloo Siskins (GOJHL, Waterloo, Ontario), St. Thomas Stars (GOJHL, St. Thomas, Ontario), and Norfolk Rebels (SOJHL, Port Dover, Ontario). He is 6'3", 194 lbs., and is a right-handed shot.

Steven Ford, 27, Defenseman, of Richardson, Texas, skated in twenty-three games with the Thunderbirds last season, and appeared in both games for Twin City this past weekend. Ford has played in more than one hundred FPHL games during his career. He has netted five goals and recorded nineteen assists for twenty-four total points. Prior to beginning his pro career, Ford played three years at SUNY Morrisville (formerly Morrisville State College) (NCAA DIII, Morrisville, New York). He scored two goals and notched four assists for six total points in twenty-seven games played during his collegiate career. Prior to his time with the Mustangs, Ford played junior hockey for the Skyland Kings (defunct) (NA3HL, Stockholm, New Jersey), Ontario Hockey Academy (U18, Cornwall, Ontario), and the OHA Mavericks (AAA, Cornwall, Ontario). He is 5'10", 181 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

