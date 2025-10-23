Hat Tricks Send Forward Denis Zaychik to Indiana

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have traded forward Denis Zaychik to the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

Zaychik, 28, had a strong offensive output with the Venom last season, recording 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) and 17 penalty minutes in 32 games. Before joining the Venom, the Gomel, Belarus, native competed internationally in Finland's Suomi-sarja with JHT (17 points in 18 games), Israel's Ashdod Chiefs (11 points in six games, eight in playoffs) and Kfar Saba Wolves (21 points in six games, five in playoffs). He also skated in two games with New Zealand's West Auckland Admirals (three points in two games) in the NZIHL. In Israel, he helped lead his teams to multiple titles, including the IEHL Championship, IEHL USA Challenge Cup and Israeli Championship.

His first FPHL and North American hockey experience came in 2019-20 with the Watertown Wolves, where he scored two goals in eight games.

During 2023-24, he split the season between HK Brest in Belarus (12 points in 39 games), SHKM Baník Hodonín in Czechia3 (17 points in 14 games), and the IEHL's Ashdod Dolphins (15 points in six games, seven in playoffs). His performances earned him team success abroad, including an IEHL Championship in Israel and a Belarus Silver Medal with HK Brest.

