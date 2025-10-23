Virostek, Radchenko Return to Roar County

Published on October 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the return of goaltender Hunter Virostek and defenseman Denis Radchenko for the upcoming season.

Virostek, a 6'1" Alberta native, split last season between the Bobcats and the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL). With the Bobcats, he posted an impressive 17-10-0 record, a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA), and a .914 save percentage (SV%).

"Viro was a huge key to our success last season, and we are ecstatic to bring him back to our goalie lineup," said Bobcats Management. "We feel we have the best goaltending tandem in the league."

Virostek is expected to be in the lineup this weekend.

The Bobcats are also thrilled to announce the return of defenseman Denis Radchenko. The towering 6'6" Belarus native had an outstanding rookie season last year, showcasing toughness, grit, and a strong stay-at-home defensive style. Radchenko recorded 1 goal and 14 assists during the regular season and added 3 points in 3 playoff games, helping anchor the Bobcats' defensive unit.

"Denis was raw with a lot of potential when he came in last year, and over the season became a dependable and steady D-man with a hard shot," said Bobcats Management. "With our defensive corps, Denis will fit right in."

In other roster moves, the Bobcats have traded goaltender Anton Borodkin to the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for financial considerations.

The Bobcats are back in action at the Hitachi Energy Arena this Saturday Night for the Halloween Costume Night against the Pee Dee IceCats. Any kids under 12 wearing a costume will receive $3 off their ticket. For tickets call 276-335-2100 or go online at www.blueridgebobcats.com/tickets. #FearTheClaw







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.